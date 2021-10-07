Knott David M Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up 7.7% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Knott David M owned about 4.01% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $750,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $749.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

