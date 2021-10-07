Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.47

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 1020287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
