Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 1,283,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

