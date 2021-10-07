Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Koppers by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 96,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $674.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

