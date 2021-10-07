Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,541 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

