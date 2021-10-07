Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 323,900 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 138,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 261.71 and a beta of -2.75. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Koss news, VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $325,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $527,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $668,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

