KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.38

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as low as C$10.12. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 7,701 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.52 million and a P/E ratio of -27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

