Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

