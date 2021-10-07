KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading 1.2% Higher

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €69.80 ($82.12) and last traded at €69.60 ($81.88). 447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.80 ($80.94).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.40.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

