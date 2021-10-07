KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

KUKAF stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $84.40.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.