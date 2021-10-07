KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
KUKAF stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $84.40.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
