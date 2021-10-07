Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of KLIC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.