Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $38,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

