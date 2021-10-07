Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

