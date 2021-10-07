Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,347. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

