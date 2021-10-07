Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $184.52 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $356.78 or 0.00656353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

