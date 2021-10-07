Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $111,601.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002929 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

