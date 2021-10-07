KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €70.70 ($83.18) and last traded at €70.10 ($82.47). 2,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.70 ($82.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

