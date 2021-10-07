Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,532,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.09% of Lam Research worth $7,504,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $561.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.