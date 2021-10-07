Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 188,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,722. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.