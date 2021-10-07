Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,260 put options.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,411,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,822. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

