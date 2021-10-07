Lamden (TAU) Trading 21.4% Higher This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $221,912.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.