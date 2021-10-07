Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Down 20.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) dropped 20.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

About Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

