Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.72. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

