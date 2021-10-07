Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.02% of Lantheus worth $299,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

