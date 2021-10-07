Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $15.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $36.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

