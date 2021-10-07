Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Stock Price Up 0%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 2,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.