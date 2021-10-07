Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 77,501 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FND stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.19.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

