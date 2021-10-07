Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 985,820 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 892.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,820 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

