Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $405.17 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.