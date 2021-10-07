Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,818,823 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Southwest Gas worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.