Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

