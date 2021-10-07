Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,485,662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of RH worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $630.01 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $685.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.86.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

