Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 333,201 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,201 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.