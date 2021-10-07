LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $691,411.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

