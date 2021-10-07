Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $230,019.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

