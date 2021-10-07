Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

LEA opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.