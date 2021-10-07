Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 754,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.91. 19,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.95. Lear has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.