Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.