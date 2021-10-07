Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

