Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

