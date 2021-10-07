Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Lennox International stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.97. 416,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,123. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 67.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lennox International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

