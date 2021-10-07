Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.91

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.91 and traded as low as C$22.74. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$23.94, with a volume of 23,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

