Lepricon 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,927.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Lepricon has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3,927.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00233041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00104249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012082 BTC.

L3P is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

