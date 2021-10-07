Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 9,048,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,868. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

