Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 2.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. 4,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,203,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $778.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

