LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.70. LexinFintech shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 2,241 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LX. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

