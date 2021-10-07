LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 1,209,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LG Display by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

