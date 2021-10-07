Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 129,111 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2,245.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,111 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 202,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,421. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

