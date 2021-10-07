Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,251,604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.95% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $84,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 102,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,816. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

