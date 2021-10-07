Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 563,724 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2,582.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,724 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 291.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 1,085,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

